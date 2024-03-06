WWE 2K24 players have discovered footage of former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been blurred out in the game, following confirmation he would not be a playable wrestler.

McMahon had previously been expected to appear in the game's roster, but publisher 2K confirmed both McMahon and Brock Lesnar had been cut after allegations of sexual assault and trafficking against the former were made earlier this year.

Despite this, McMahon appears in some parts of the game's showcase mode, which allows players to play through iconic moments in WrestleMania history. The showcase includes real footage and in-game recreations of the events, with McMahon censored in some places.



McMahon is seen with his face censored in this particular bit of archive footage used in-game where he's stood next to wrestler Charlotte Flair:



However, other players have noted not all of McMahon's appearances have been censored. For example, McMahon's appearance both in old footage and in-game reconstructions hasn't been censored in the WrestleMania 17 match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

WWE 2K24 coincides with the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, and the showcase mode was added to celebrate the milestone. The 40 Years of WrestleMania edition of the game has a special cover featuring a number of WWE's most famous wrestlers, which Brock Lesnar was quietly removed from a month before launch.