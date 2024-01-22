













WWE 2K24 announced, will celebrate 40 years of Wrestlemania in March









Given the nature of the publications promoting the announcement of WWE 2K24it was implied that “we had to finish the story” alluding to what the wrestler Cody Rhodes, son of the legend Dusty Rhodes, always says when wanting to capture a world championship at Wrestlemania and make history within one of the biggest wrestling promotions.

Likewise, the objective of this installment will be to relive 40 years of Wrestlemania, remind us of the first editions where Hulk Hogan starred in the main fights until reaching the current era where the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is the current undisputed universal champion of the company.

According to what was revealed by 2K, this new video game will have a much deeper character creator in which you will now have more parts to customize your fighter and even animations so you can create unique entries. You can also make referees, cards and much more

Likewise, also announced that WWE 2K24 It will have a not inconsiderable 200 wrestlers available as well as four new types of matches: special referee, ambulance match, coffin match (the one that made the Undertaker famous) and gautlet match. It also improves the General Manager and My Faction mode as well as the career mode.

WWE 2K24 will have three different presentations

WWE 2K24 will come in three different presentations. The regular edition will be priced at $59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, while on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC it will cost $69.99 (which is cross-gen). On the cover we will have the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Then, we will have the deluxe version that will be priced at 99.99 that comes with the season pass that gives you access to the five DLC packs and will have Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on the cover.

The 40th anniversary edition of Wrestlemania has a price of $119 and in addition to having everything that comes in the deluxe edition, it includes more alternative outfits for other wrestlers and unlocks all wrestlers. Both the deluxe and 40th editions of Wrestlemania give you access to an early version of the game on March 5.

