2K Sports has revealed the more than 20 wrestlers who will join WWE 2K24 via i DLC to be released after the game's launch and included within the Season Pass.

In total we talk about 25 fighters divided into five thematic DLCs which will expand the game's already large roster, which includes more than 200 playable wrestlers. For example, the first, out May 15, is dedicated to ECW stars and includes, among others, CM Punk. The packs also include extras for My Faction, such as superstar cards, and additional features, such as playable co-hosts. Let's see the complete list of all WWE 2K24 DLCs and their release dates.

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15th

M Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

Contents My FACTION:

ECW Paul Heyman Charter manager

Superstar cards

DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosch

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

Contents My FACTION:

DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July 24

Pat McAfee

Co-presenter 1

Co-presenter 2

Contents My FACTION:

DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – September 20

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyrie

Dragon Lee

Contents My FACTION:

DLC 5: WCW Pack – November 13th

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

Contents My FACTION: