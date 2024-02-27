2K Sports has revealed the more than 20 wrestlers who will join WWE 2K24 via i DLC to be released after the game's launch and included within the Season Pass.
In total we talk about 25 fighters divided into five thematic DLCs which will expand the game's already large roster, which includes more than 200 playable wrestlers. For example, the first, out May 15, is dedicated to ECW stars and includes, among others, CM Punk. The packs also include extras for My Faction, such as superstar cards, and additional features, such as playable co-hosts. Let's see the complete list of all WWE 2K24 DLCs and their release dates.
DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15th
- M Punk
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- D-Von Dudley
- Sandman
- Terry Funk
Contents My FACTION:
- ECW Paul Heyman Charter manager
- Superstar cards
DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 26
- Post Malone
- Sensational Sherri
- Mosch
- Thrasher
- Honky Tonk Man
- Jimmy Hart Manager
Contents My FACTION:
DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July 24
- Pat McAfee
- Co-presenter 1
- Co-presenter 2
Contents My FACTION:
DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – September 20
- Jade Cargill
- Nia Jax
- Michelle McCool
- Carlito
- Kairi Sane
- Lyra Valkyrie
- Dragon Lee
Contents My FACTION:
DLC 5: WCW Pack – November 13th
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Iron Sheik
- Mr. Perfect
- Great Muta
- Lex Luger
Contents My FACTION:
WWE 2K24 arrives in March
We remind you that WWE 2K24 will be available starting fromMarch 8, 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
In addition to improvements to the graphics sector, the new episode of the annual 2K series will boast four new match types, changes to the gameplay dynamics based on fan feedback and the “Showcase 2K… of the Immortals” mode, thanks where it will be possible to relive the most iconic moments of Wrestlemania. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of WWE 2K24.
