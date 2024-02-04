WWE 2K24 is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by Game Informer, which in about sixteen minutes shows some of the novelty of the new edition of the officially licensed WWE wrestling game.
Released on March 8 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Ambulance Matchmatches in which there is a real ambulance at ringside and to win you have to lock your opponent inside.
You can notice a clear improvement in the performance of the fightersas seen in the match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, while the entrance sequences are once again particularly well-finished and it is also possible to take part in Backstage Brawls, fights behind the scenes.
Our test
In recent days we tried WWE 2K24, appreciating it new Showcase mode dedicated to the most important moments of WrestleMania, as well as the improvements made to the gameplay compared to the previous edition and the new content and stipulations.
Of course, on a technical level we continue to find ourselves faced with a cross-gen production with a whole series of limitations and the recent scandals involving Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar could have repercussions on the roster of available characters, but in general this new episode appears solid .
