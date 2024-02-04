WWE 2K24 is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by Game Informer, which in about sixteen minutes shows some of the novelty of the new edition of the officially licensed WWE wrestling game.

Released on March 8 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Ambulance Matchmatches in which there is a real ambulance at ringside and to win you have to lock your opponent inside.

You can notice a clear improvement in the performance of the fightersas seen in the match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, while the entrance sequences are once again particularly well-finished and it is also possible to take part in Backstage Brawls, fights behind the scenes.