WWE 2K23 is the next installment in the series and those who are waiting for information about it better stay tuned for the next Royal Rumble event. Why do we say it? Because it is possible that there is information about it there.

This is what a source, Insider Gaming, suggests, and that will be on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. He even highlights, half jokingly, half seriously, that there will be a test for some extra guests and details.

Among them a completely new game mode. But it is not the only thing that the aforementioned medium shares. Apparently there will be much more information about this title on February 1st.

What’s unclear is whether it’s part of the embargoed Royal Rumble content or something entirely new. It is best to keep an eye on the information as it appears. It’s just a few weeks to wait for players.

Font: 2K Sports.

But without a doubt the Royal Rumble event is the ideal one to share information about WWE 2K23. The previous installment had good comments from the specialized critics.

However, there is always a way to improve things. It is to be imagined that Visual Concepts, the studio behind the game, makes some corrections. But it is quite probable that it is based on what has been done with WWE 2K22 and expand what you offer in another way.

When is it and where to see the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

If you want to be aware of the revelation of WWE 2K23 You will surely want to know where you can see the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. The broadcast will be on January 29 and in Mexico there are two ways to enjoy it.

One is through Fox Premium and the other through WWE Network. Information about the game will be available a day before but the fights, which attract a lot of attention, can be enjoyed the next day. It’s just a matter of waiting.

Font: 2K Sports.

Only nine of the 30 fighters who will participate in the Royal Rumble 2023 are known. Among them are Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory and Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

In addition to the aforementioned, there will also be Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Gunther and Rey Mysterio. As for the fighters, there will still be 30 but only Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are confirmed.

In addition to WWE 2K23 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.