WWE is an ever-evolving entity, with the most popular wrestlers coming and going on a regular basis. These fluctuations have a huge impact on video games, as there are complex contracts that can prevent some stars from appearing in the game. In WWE 2K22, the game had to deal with the departure of many wrestlers from the company, and fan-favorite athletes like Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt were unceremoniously axed.

WWE 2K23 faced the opposite problem, with many stars who left the federation in 2021 returning in 2022. This has only raised questions about what will become of the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Storwman and Johnny Gargano, with fans of their favorites who could also miss them in this year’s chapter.

We spoke to creative directors Lynell Jinks and Bryan Williams about this issue, and how they adjust to these circumstances beyond their control.

"It's really complicated but, at the same time, I'd rather be on this side of it than 2K22," Jinks explained. "We worked with the WWE to figure out how to do it, if we could keep the gaming rights to the superstars who no longer work with the company. Thankfully, they allowed us to keep an acceptable amount of superstars they had left by the time we released the game."

WWE 2K22 saw many former wrestlers still on the roster, such as Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Toni Storm, but some big names could not be made. There is always the concern that big names of the same importance who have returned to the federation have not made it in time to be included in the game.

“We’re seeing all these superstars come back, and I love it,” Jinks told us. “For us, if we had them in a previous chapter or they were slated to be in 2K22 but they haven’t returned in time, it’s great to try and add them because we’ve done a lot of work to try and bring them into the game. So again, I’d rather be this way.”

A handful of returning wrestlers have, in fact, appeared directly in WWE 2K22. Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross were all in the chapter last year and only returned to WWE in late summer or early fall, so the hope is they will all be in the match.

Bray Wyatt’s assets such as area entry animations or tattoos were found in 2K22, suggesting that he was originally in the game before leaving the federation. This could hopefully mean that Wyatt will return to the WWE 2K23 roster. Similarly, there are some assets left in the game that suggest Hit Row may have been removed at the last second, including a fan’s shirt in the audience dedicated to B-Fab.

Due to the timing, however, it is likely that these wrestlers end up in the DLC and not in the base game, if at all. However, ours is pure speculation, and there are limitations to deal with.

“This undoubtedly creates different problems and, depending on the time of year, we try to make changes to please everyone. Just know that, due to timing and when we close our roster, our programming, our mocap sessions, our audio recordings, it becomes very difficult to please everyone,” added Jinks.

Based on previous chapters, it’s unlikely wrestlers returning in November or December of 2022 will actually be on this year’s roster. Competitors like Bronson Reed, Mia Yim and Emma will probably have to wait until next year to make their return to the gaming series.

We asked Jinks and Williams if they could give us any specific names of athletes who won’t be on the WWE 2K23 roster, but will be tight-lipped for a while yet. However, if your favorite isn’t in the game, there’s always next year.

