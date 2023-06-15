WWE 2K23 received his third today DLCstitled Race to NXT Pack: A downloadable content introducing Hall of Famer Harley Race, first holder of the United States title and former King of the Ring, as well as four new NXT superstars: Tony D’angelo, Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo and Trick Williams.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, WWE 2K23 has managed to recover the trust of the countless wrestling fans with an experience capable of uniting the revamped gameplay of the last edition to a decidedly rich structure of content, which can also count on solid post-launch support.

The characters in the Race to NXT Pack add more than fifty new moves and taunts to the game, which can also be used on superstars created in the Creation Suite. Each playable superstar also has their own MyFACTION card. Downloadable content can be purchased individually or as part of the WWE 2K23 Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition.

In this month’s WWE 2K23 MyFACTION mode, there will also be a clash between “The Island” and “The Dungeon”: players will have the opportunity to participate in a series of special events until June 21, in which they will have to play as various members of the famous Anoaʻi wrestler dynasty and challenge the representatives of the renowned Hart family. Whoever manages to win the event will receive a Solo Sikoa Amethyst card as a reward.

On June 16, the Amethyst Token market will open, followed by a live event dedicated to WWE SuperCard which on June 17 will award an Amethyst Ricochet card. On June 23, there will be the Money In The Bank-inspired “Cash-In Collective” card collection and a live event that will award an Amethyst Eddie Guerrero card, both opportunities to obtain powerful new cards to add to your factions. On the same day, the Faction Wars leaderboard will also be expanded with new challenges.

Two more DLC packs will be available in the following months, including the Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19) and the Bad News U Pack (August 16).