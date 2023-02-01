WWE 2K23 is the protagonist of a new gameplay trailers which shows not only the broad rosters of this new episode of the series, but also the event wargamescharacterized by the presence of two rings and a huge steel cage around them.

Announced a few days ago, WWE 2K23 will be available from March 17 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, again this year in the format cross-gen and thanks to the novelties in terms of mechanics and controls introduced on the occasion of the return of the franchise in 2022.

As mentioned, the video he often and willingly pauses to highlight the richness of the roster, which will include as usual not only the current WWE superstars, including the fresh winner of the Royal Rumble, but also the stars belonging to the golden age and the attitude era.

“The trailer offers the first look at the debut of fan-favorite chaotic WarGames, featuring 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer action in two side-by-side rings, all surrounded by a double steel cage,” si reads in the press release.

“The new footage also showcases exciting matchups between WWE Superstars and Legends, including: Cover Superstar John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley and more.”