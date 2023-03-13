The deadline for the embargo of goods has expired reviews Of WWE 2K23 and as a result the first assessments of the international press appeared on the net. At the time of writing, numerous titles are missing, but in any case at the moment i votes are positive.

Waiting to be able to read our review of WWE 2K23, here are the votes assigned by international critics:

Daily Star – 95

GamersRD – 95

Attack of the Fanboy – 90

Hey Poor Player – 90

PSX Brazil – 85

Game Rants – 80

GamesRadar+ – 80

Shacknews-80

Push Square – 80

We Got This Covered – 80

Coming Soon – 75

Wccftech – 75

Xbox Era – 75

At the moment the grade point average of WWE 2K23 is 84 on Metacritic and 80 on OpenCritic, a sign that the latest iteration of the wrestling series of 2K and Visual Concepts has convinced the international press, despite some criticisms.

In general it is described as a solid sequel thanks to the excellent starting point represented by the previous chapter. The two separate storylines of the MyRise career and the gameplay mechanics in general are mentioned among the positive points, however it seems that not all modes are up to expectations and that the game would need more refinements.

Before leaving, we remind you that WWE 2K23 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC starting Friday March 17, 2023.