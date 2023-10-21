2K has launched WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Editiona new edition of the game entirely dedicated to the rapper and musician Bad Bunny and which includes some bonus content dedicated to him, on sale at the price of 139.99 euros.

For those who don’t know him Bad Bunny is a successful Puerto Rican singer and rapper, winner of a Grammy Award in 2021 and 2022. Among his most famous songs we mention the hits “I Like It”, “Mia” and “Dakiti”. In addition to his musical career, Bad Bunny is also very active in professional wrestling and collaborates with WWE, also taking part in matches.