2K has launched WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Editiona new edition of the game entirely dedicated to the rapper and musician Bad Bunny and which includes some bonus content dedicated to him, on sale at the price of 139.99 euros.
For those who don’t know him Bad Bunny is a successful Puerto Rican singer and rapper, winner of a Grammy Award in 2021 and 2022. Among his most famous songs we mention the hits “I Like It”, “Mia” and “Dakiti”. In addition to his musical career, Bad Bunny is also very active in professional wrestling and collaborates with WWE, also taking part in matches.
The contents of the Bad Bunny Edition
The Bad Bunny Edition includes the following new content:
- New version of Bad Bunny playable with men’s Adidas Tech Fall 2.0 wrestling shoes and apparel worn during Backlash 2023
- Bad Bunny Card My Diamond level EVO FACTION that can be upgraded to Pink Diamond
- Bad Bunny My FACTION logo, nameplate and wallpaper
- LWO Puerto Rico T-Shirt for the Creator of Superstars
- 15,000 VC
As well as all the contents of the Icon Edition of WWE 2K23, sold at the price of 119.99 euros:
- The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character and a Ruby-level Bad Bunny My FACTION card
- The Ruthless Aggression Pack, with the prototype of the first version of the John Cena character as well as Batista “Leviathan”, the first versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton as rookies, the John Cena Legacy Championship version and the WrestleMania 22 Arena
- Manager Paul Heyman’s Emerald My FACTION card
- Three Deluxe Premium Launch My FACTION card packs
- John Cena Ruby’s Evo MyFACTION card, Edge’s Gold MyFACTION card, Bianca Belair’s Emerald MyFACTION card, Asuka’s Gold MyFACTION card, and three packs of Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION cards
- The Season Pass for all five post-launch DLC packs
- The Mega-Boost for MyRISE and the SuperCharger
The Bad Bunny Superstar Bundle it is also available as a single purchase, while the Bad Bunny Bundle includes WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Standard Edition, the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack, the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack and 32,500 VC.
#WWE #2K23 #Bad #Bunny #Edition #dedicated #Puerto #Rican #singer