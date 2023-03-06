The roadmap for WWE 2K23 has been revealed, including 24 wrestlers joining the line-up.

The DLC will consist of five content packs, including Superstars, Legends and NXT rising stars making their franchise debut.

These packs can be purchased individually, or are included in the Season Pass, as well as the Deluxe and Icon editions of WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 Icon Trailer

WWE 2K23 is set for release across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. The Deluxe and Icon editions will be available from 14th March, while the Standard edition will follow on 17th March.

DLC will then roll out monthly from 19th April until 16th August.

The five packs are as follows:

Steiner Row Pack

Release Date: April 19th

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

top dolla

ashante adonis

B-Fab – Manager only. Not a playable Superstar.

Pretty Sweet Pack

Release Date: May 17th

carl anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

kit wilson

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14th

Harley Race

ivy nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19th

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16th

Eve Torres

wade barrett

damon kemp

André Chase

Nathan Frazer

WWE 2K23 will follow last year’s game with an updated roster and the addition of the WarGames match type.