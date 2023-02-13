2K Games and Visual Concepts have announced the rosters Of WWE 2K23with a Full list from the superstar which we will find in the new episode, available starting March 17 in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Dawn Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

Andre the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cacti Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

chyna

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

edge

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Eric

Ezekiel

Farooq

John Vinci

Finn Balor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilya Dragunov

Then Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jey Use

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL extension

John Cena

Julius Creed

kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE extension

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr McMahon

Mustafa Ali

mvp

Natalya

Nikki ASH

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

homos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Rachel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zain

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Sikoa only

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Thomas Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umag

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

GUNTHER

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK

Brock Lesnar ’01

The Prototype

Randy Orton ’02

Leviathan

BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK

Bad bunny

In short, also this year there will be no shortage of contents for the WWE officially licensed wrestling game, and some athletes in particular seem to us to be practically new for the franchise, both in terms of the actual new entries of the federation and some legends.

We tried WWE 2K23 a few days ago, appreciating the new modes introduced for the occasion and the gameplay freshly revamped by the development team, although there are times when the action becomes too chaotic.