2K Games and Visual Concepts have announced the rosters Of WWE 2K23with a Full list from the superstar which we will find in the new episode, available starting March 17 in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Dawn Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- Andre the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret “The Hit Man” Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cacti Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- DOINK
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- edge
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Eric
- Ezekiel
- Farooq
- John Vinci
- Finn Balor
- Gigi Dolin
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carillo
- The Hurricane
- Ilya Dragunov
- Then Hartwell
- IYO SKY
- Ivar
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JD McDonagh
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jey Use
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- JBL extension
- John Cena
- Julius Creed
- kane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lita
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MACE extension
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- Mansoor
- Matt Riddle
- Maryse
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- mvp
- Natalya
- Nikki ASH
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- homos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Rachel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- R-Truth
- Sami Zain
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Bazler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Sikoa only
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Tamina
- T-BAR
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Titus O’Neil
- Thomas Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umag
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- GUNTHER
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK
- Brock Lesnar ’01
- The Prototype
- Randy Orton ’02
- Leviathan
BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK
- Bad bunny
In short, also this year there will be no shortage of contents for the WWE officially licensed wrestling game, and some athletes in particular seem to us to be practically new for the franchise, both in terms of the actual new entries of the federation and some legends.
We tried WWE 2K23 a few days ago, appreciating the new modes introduced for the occasion and the gameplay freshly revamped by the development team, although there are times when the action becomes too chaotic.
