According to what was posted on Twitter from the account ALumia_Italywho then removed the post, release date and cover of WWE 2K23 they may have leaked. The dataminer, known for his ability to anticipate the inclusion of various titles on the stores of Xboxes And Microsoftstated that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17th, and the cover for the cross-gen version will see the John Cena as protagonist. The game is developed by Visual Concepts and will be published by 2K Sportsand it will exit on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S And pc

Possible WWE 2K23 Cover revealed via @ALumia_Italia! What do you think? Would you be happy if this was really the cover?#WWE2K23 pic.twitter.com/lBlcul63o0 — The SmackDown Hotel 🔥 #WWE2K23 (@TheSDHotel) January 20, 2023

2K has started a partnership with Lego for the development of sports titles last year. The first game to be released will be football-themed, followed by an open-world racing game developed by Visual Conceptsthe same study he is working on WWE 2K23. Also, a themed sports game is expected Lego concerning one of the most followed sports in the world, but nothing more is known at the moment.