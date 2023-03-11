PlayStation Game Size has unveiled the download size and preload date of the versions PS5 and PS4 Of WWE 2K23the new iteration of the wrestling franchise hitting stores next week.

According to the tip, the weight of the game will be equal to 71.01GB for PS5 and 64.374GB for PS4. In both cases, patch 1.02 or 1,002,000 is included in the count but keep in mind that the overall size could increase with a possible day one patch and clearly all post-launch updates.

The start of the preloads of the digital copies of WWE 2K23 instead is set for Tuesday March 15, 2023 on both PS5 and PS4. So let’s talk about two days before the official release date of the game, scheduled for March 17, also for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It’s not clear at the moment if buyers of the Deluxe Edition, which includes three days of early access among the bonuses, will be able to start the preload before March 15th.

Just a few days ago 2K unveiled the release dates of the various DLCs arriving and included in the Season Pass, which will introduce 24 characters from April until August 2023.