There exit date Of WWE 2K23 should be set for March 17, according to a leak which also revealed the probable cover athlete of this edition, John Cena, and nature cross-gen of the production, which we imagine will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

A few days ago a rumor indicated the possible announcement date of WWE 2K23, which should take place on January 31st: on this occasion we will find out what the features and possible Announcements than the 2022 version of the wrestling game.

As you will remember, WWE 2K22 was the chapter of the return for the 2K Games franchise, after a year of absence due to the disastrous results of WWE 2K20 and the farewell of the historical developer of the series, Yuke’s.

Considering what usually happens with sports titles, there is very little hope that the 2023 edition will introduce substantial changes compared to the revised and corrected formula we saw last year.

Either way, we should find out how things stand soon. For the rumors, as already mentioned, the official presentation of WWE 2K23 will take place on January 31st.