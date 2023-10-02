2K has announced that WWE 2K22 servers will be shut down starting January 3, 2024. This means that any type of online-related functionality will no longer be available. Obviously it will be possible to continue playing offline.

The announcement, as you can see above, was made via social media with a simple message that readsin translation: “Attention WWE 2K community: WWE 2K22 servers will be shut down starting January 3, 2024. All online features and modes, including online matches and the Creations community, will no longer be available. Now is the perfect time to switch to WWE 2K23. Thank you all for the support!”.