2K has announced that WWE 2K22 servers will be shut down starting January 3, 2024. This means that any type of online-related functionality will no longer be available. Obviously it will be possible to continue playing offline.
The announcement, as you can see above, was made via social media with a simple message that readsin translation: “Attention WWE 2K community: WWE 2K22 servers will be shut down starting January 3, 2024. All online features and modes, including online matches and the Creations community, will no longer be available. Now is the perfect time to switch to WWE 2K23. Thank you all for the support!”.
WWE 2K23 is required to play online
We remember that WWE 2K23 was released on March 14, 2023 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Therefore, not even a year will have passed since the release of the new game before the servers of the previous one are closed.
This is probably a move by 2K to push players to buy the new edition of the game, with at the same time the advantage of being able to save on server costs no longer having to keep those of WWE 2K22 active.
Tell us, are you already playing WWE 2K23? Here is our review.
