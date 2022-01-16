Rey Mysterio will be the athlete of cover from WWE 2K22, the new edition of the wrestling game created by Visual Concepts after the abandonment of Yuke’s, the historical developer of the series. Furthermore, the first details on the contents related to the preorder.

In the preview of WWE 2K22 we talked about the many Announcements of this edition, which marks a real one restart for the franchise after the harsh controversy surrounding the quality of WWE 2K20 and a year of absence filled by the uninspiring WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

As mentioned, Rey Mysterio will be the protagonist of the cover of WWE 2K22, and in all likelihood also of the Showcase mode, which traditionally follows the career of a superstar over the years and the most significant events. In the case of Mysterio there are many things to tell, in fact.

As for the bonus content reserved for reservations, there will be an early access of three days, therefore from 8 March, andUndertaker Immortal Pack, which will also be available for those who normally buy the Deluxe Edition together with the Season Pass.

The package will offer three different versions of Undertaker: Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker and Boneyard Match Undertaker, plus a host of extra in-game perks.