After 2K had promised the first look at the next WWE game at WrestleMania 37, WWE 2K22 reveals their first trailer, delivering what they promised. During the first night of WrestleMania, we first saw a trailer for the game, which focused on Rey Mysterio and Cesaro throwing themselves into the ring. The trailer zooms in on Mysterio to show off the improved graphics, and then we see him step into the ring and dish out some of that fancy offense of his against the Swiss Superman.

WWE 2K22 reveals its first trailer, and in this one, although we don’t see much of Cesaro’s face, you can see the attention to detail in her arms and legs. Mysterio can also be seen handing out a 619, showing off the new animation. The short trailer ends with the tagline “It’s different,” which will be the tagline for the launch of 2K22.

WWE 2K20 suffered a series of bugs and glitches at launchas well as problems with online gambling. Most of them were addressed in patches, but they caused some considerable problems in WWE’s results since that issue. That’s why many were happy to see that 2K and Visual Concepts took extra time between titles to address more core issues and present more polished project. But now WWE 2K22 reveals its first trailer, and fans won’t have to wait any longer.

It must be said, despite his mistakes, WWE 2K20 was still fun and the story mode, the focus on Women’s Revolution were entertaining, so if they can come back with something even more polished and refined, WWE 2K could be off to a great start. Now that WWE 2K22 reveals its first trailer, it only remains to look to the future and hope that the errors are in the past.