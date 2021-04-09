After the technical disaster that was WWE 2K20, the annual sports franchise took a hiatus. Now WWE 2K asks fans to watch WrestleMania for a possible advertisement. Last year, instead of a main title in the saga, WWE 2K Battlegrounds arrived, of which we have our analysis in We are Xbox. That game was a much less serious version of the main series, featuring the company’s top stars from the past and present. Now WrestleMania weekend is almost here, and it looks like 2K wants to announce something.

After seeing that on the official 2K Twitter, WWE 2K asks fans to watch WrestleMania, it seems that the announcement of the next game in the series could be officially announced. Like last year, this time WrestleMania will be divided into two programs throughout Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11. The obvious expectations are that we will see the reveal of WWE 2K22 placing him alongside WrestleMania to get the most eyes on him. Unless they once again skip a year, but that seems unlikely.

Outriders Proves How Successful Launching AAA Games Can Be On Xbox Game Pass

WWE 2K asks fans to watch WrestleMania

The WWE 2K series took a year off in 2020 for the first time in franchise history after a very poor reception of WWE 2K20 at launch, and the company chose to release arcade-style WWE 2K Battlegrounds. However, WWE 2K’s main series is expected to return this year, and we may see it this weekend the official announcement of this game. WrestleMania will take place for two days this year.

The global bestseller list on Steam is dominated by Xbox games

This means that the announcement could be at any time this weekend. Hopefully, it’s related to WWE 2K22, and not just a Battlegrounds update. In June of last year, newly appointed WWE 2K Executive Producer Patrick Gilmore told fans that with WWE 2K22, the team was trying to combine the best ideas into a new wrestling experience that sets a new standard.