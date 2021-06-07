The Cupertino firm opened its annual developer conference on Monday, popularly known for its WWDC suggestion, and which this year will celebrate in digital format due to the pandemic and that will last until next Thursday.

Throughout its almost two hours of transmission, Apple put the special focus on announcing the improvements of its upcoming operating systems iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey.

Among the novelties, the apple company updated the FaceTime video calling service so that it is accessible to users of Android and Windows, in the style of Zoom, the most popular platform of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The new FaceTime introduces the ability to create links for calls that can be shared with other users, as well as a “grid” display system – in which all participants in the call appear with the same dimensions next to each other. -, and portrait mode to automatically blur backgrounds.

The news that will come to the iPhone with the iOS 15 operating system.

Another improvement in FaceTime is the inclusion of spatial audio, so that in a video call with several participants, the voice of each of them will sound as if it came from the same place where that person appears on the screen (upper right corner, lower left corner, etc.).

Also in relation to sound, the updated version of Apple’s video conferencing platform is capable of detecting and eliminating background noises such as construction sites or vacuum cleaners, so that the conversation can be heard as clearly as possible.

The firm headed by Tim Cook has seen over the last year how FaceTime competitors such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams gained more and more ground amid the pandemic, and has focused efforts on updating its service with all the functionalities of the competition.

Thus, the renewed version also includes SharePlay, a tool to listen to music or watch movies and television simultaneously with the rest of the users during a call, trying to take advantage of the popularity that this type of activity has reached with the covid-19.

News in development …