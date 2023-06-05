This Monday (5), Apple’s Annual Conference for Developers, or WWDC, edition 2023, begins. The event promises news about iOS 17, the new version of the brand’s operating system for the iPhone, in addition to products, with emphasis on the mixed reality headsets and the 15-inch MacBook Air.

The live transmission of the event, which takes place in person at Apple Park, in California (USA), will be carried out by Apple Youtubebesides the official site from 14:00 (Brasília time). Check here the full schedule.

The company is expected to take advantage of the event to launch the 15-inch MacBook Air, with an internal M2 chip. One macbook pro 13-inch, a 13-inch MacBook Air and a 24-inch iMac are also rumored to launch this edition of WWDC.

Another highly anticipated item, according to The Verge, is the mixed reality headset. In it, they must contain tracking sensors and an M2 chip with 16 GB of RAM in the technical sheet. Some reports suggest that Apple is creating VR versions of some of its apps, including Safari, FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Books, Freeform, and others.



