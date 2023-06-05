Ariel Fernandesi

06/05/2023

Apple holds, starting this Monday (5), the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC), its Annual Conference for Developers. One of the most anticipated announcements of the event was the new version of the brand’s operating system for iPhones, iOS 17.

A beta version of the system has already been released for developers to adapt the applications and correct possible errors. The official launch of iOS 17 is scheduled for September, possibly coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

As expected, the new version has been updated with a focus on core system apps rather than new features. The company highlighted changes to the Phone, Messegens and Face Time apps. Now, these systems have Live Voicemall, which should make it easier to identify who is calling, in addition to delivering voice and video messages if the call is not answered.

macOS and iPadOs

WWDC primarily revolves around Apple’s software updates for its technology products. The event, in addition to revealing the new iOS 17, presented changes in operating systems such as macOS, for computers, and iPadOS 17, for iPads.

Apple has reintroduced widgets by incorporating them as a prominent feature in the new operating system. They allow users to swipe through various information such as weather updates, stock quotes and upcoming calendar appointments.























