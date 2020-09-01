Tim Cook, Apple CEO, announces that the company will switch to using its own chips in desktop and laptop computers during its annual news release. / MANZANA

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted giants like Google and Facebook to cancel their annual developer conferences. But Apple has gone ahead with its plans. A presentation without public or applause has opened this Monday the WWDC 2020 (Worldwide Developers Conference) with a news of scope: Apple will replace Intel processors with its own chips. Its developer conference, one of its most important events of the year in the world of technology, will be held until June 26 for the first time exclusively on-line.

The Cupertino company has announced the leap from Intel processors to its own chips based on the ARM architecture and custom designed for its Mac desktops and laptops. This move can be a before and after in Apple computers, that since 2006 have used Intel processors based on X86 architecture. The new processors will be called Apple Silicon and will come out at the end of the year. The full transition will be in 2021.

Apple would thus have greater control of the components of its devices. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained in March that the change would allow the company to save between 40% and 60% of the cost of its processors. In addition, he noted that Apple would stop relying on Intel’s roadmap to update its devices and saw it as a step forward to improve performance and differentiate itself more from Windows-based computers. Kuo expected Apple to launch the first computers with ARM processors in late 2020.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, started the event by remembering the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. The apple company has also presented updates to the operating systems of its iPhone (iOS 14), iPad (iPadOS 14) and smart watches (watchOS 7) and computers (macOS 10.16, called Big Sur). As explained by Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, macOS Big Sur brings “the largest design renewal since macOS 10”, with “a renewed design for all applications in the system.”

One of the main novelties of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is the arrival of the widgets for any application. The objective of widgets is to facilitate access to frequently used functions and provide visual information to the user. Thus, you could check messages or tweets without opening their applications. Apple’s Apple Pencil stylus has been updated with iPad OS 14 with features that make handwriting easier like Scribble, which allows handwritten notes to be converted to text automatically, even in Apple apps like the address bar Safari, or hand-drawn geometric shapes become straight. Scribble also detects items on its own, such as phone numbers, that connect to the app Telephone.

Apple has also introduced App Library, a new function to organize applications, and Translate, a Siri application to translate conversations in real time that can work offline. For those who frequently forget keys, the company’s solution is CarKey. It is a new way to open and start the car without having the keys on you. Simply with the smartphone. Users will be able to share those phone keys with family and friends. The first vehicle it will work with will be the 2021 BMW 5 Series.

Control for hand washing

Among the improvements in watchOS 7 are sleep monitoring and a new sports mode designed to monitor users while they dance. To follow the sanitary recommendations during the pandemic, the clock will detect when we wash our hands and will start a countdown so that we do it well. Meanwhile tvOS 14 will have a mode that will allow you to watch different content on television at the same time. For example, a movie while exercising.

The aim of the WWDC is for millions of developers to learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS and exchange views with the engineers of Tim Cook’s company. Apple’s global developer network has more than 23 million registered professionals in more than 155 countries and regions. Although the event was originally intended solely for developers, it has been gaining more and more prominence among users.

Every year the apple company holds the WWDC in San José (California) in person. But now it is being held exclusively online for the first time. “The current health situation has forced us to create a format for WWDC 2020 that includes all the usual programming in the form of a keynote and online sessions. It will be a great learning opportunity for developers around the world, ”said Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

This is a remarkable change, since to attend the WWDC you needed a ticket whose price used to be over 1,000 euros. In addition, it was not easy to get a pass due to the limited capacity, of about 10,000 people, according to the portal The Bitten Apple. Tickets used to be gone in minutes. Those of the WWDC 2011 sold out in two hours. Those of 2012, in one hour and 20 minutes. In 2013, they only lasted 71 seconds.

Fury over monopoly accusations The Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 is being held in a context of enormous uncertainty due to the covid-19 pandemic. But also in an environment of tension and discontent among a large part of the developer community. The why is not new. For years, many professionals have complained about the way Apple manages the App Store, the application store, and the restrictions it imposes. Critics consider Apple’s review processes for accepting which apps will be available on its digital store to be opaque and arbitrary; that the commission of 30% of the sales of payment applications and purchases within the applications are excessive, and that the company creates its own applications that compete advantageously with those of third parties. The European Commission last week announced two investigations against the company for alleged anti-competitive practices through its App Store, in the first place, and its payment service Apple Pay. Brussels launched the investigation after several complaints from Spotify, the Swedish music streaming platform, and an e-book distributor.

