It is available on Amazon from today WUUMthe new European smartphone and tablet brand that aims to revolutionize the way we consume technology. With its claim “No need” (no need), WUUM aims to offer products that simplify life without creating superfluous needs, promoting a responsible and sustainable use of tech devices.

WUUM’s philosophy of simplicity and durability

The brand is aimed at those who are looking for essential technology, not status symbolwith simple and intuitive devices. The brand emphasizes the importance of transparency of performance and ease of use, while ensuring a high repairability index and a high-quality, local technical assistance service.

The products will be available exclusively on Amazon’s main European marketsa platform that stands out for its ability to adapt to the real needs of consumers. The initial catalog includes:

WUUM S PRO Smartphone : already available on Amazon at €169.90

: already available on Amazon at €169.90 WUUM T Tablet : already available on Amazon at €169.90

: already available on Amazon at €169.90 WUUM S Smartphone : available from mid-July on Amazon at €119.90

: available from mid-July on Amazon at €119.90 WUUM T FUN Tablet: already available on Amazon at €119.90

Irene Manterola, Marketing Director of WUUMcomments: “Who said we need the latest device on the market to be happy? WUUM wants to revolutionize the tech world with a clear message: technology must simplify our lives, not complicate them. An innovative and direct brand, for those who live responsibly in the present. For us it is essential that our products offer the technological performance needed to live better, without creating fictitious needs. Nothing more, nothing less.“

For more information about the products, you can visit the official site.