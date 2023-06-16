Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Without naming him, NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst attacked Friedrich Merz in a guest article in the “FAZ”. The Merkel camp is mobilizing against the party leader. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

“The heart of the CDU beats in the middle”: What North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst proclaimed in the “FAZ” is not a medical sensation – but his grip on the Union Chancellor candidacy and a brutal attack on party leader Friedrich Merz. It is also the termination of the truce between the Merz and Merkel wings in the party, which had been maintained with great difficulty, and the beginning of a potentially destructive power struggle. From the point of view of the CDU, it also comes at the wrong time because it distracts from the current uprising of the Greens.

Wüst’s essay, which meanders between generalities and impertinence, culminates in an accusation from the CDU chairman (who is not addressed by name), which the Greens could not have formulated more venomously: “Anyone who only emphasizes the cheap points and makes common cause with populists lays the ax on their own Roots and throws himself into chaos. ”The attack by the Laschet pupil, just in time for the CDU party conference, is aimed at the revision of the Merz election as party leader, which was carried out with a large majority. This signal of pacification is annulled by the newly erupted directional struggle. The late-born libertine is subject to a bitter historical error when he draws a direct line between the “middle chancellors” Kohl and Merkel and unspokenly labels Merz as a conservative with a penchant for populism: Unlike his successor, Kohl never had the core of the Union’s program sacrificed to a fluctuating zeitgeist. Kohl’s constituents always knew where they stood with him.

And Merz? Contrary to what Wüst’s caricature suggests, the party leader is trying hard to please the Merkel camp. His famous phrase about the “little pashas” only upsets the guardians of political correctness. He is likely to have caused far less excitement among the Union voters than among the migration romantics of the Merkel CDU. Before Wüst, the Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther – also the head of a black-green coalition – had violently bumped into the Federal Chairman Merz.

The CDU campaigners in Hesse, but above all those in the eastern German states, where four state elections will be held in 2024, will say thank you for the new unrest. A libertine CDU longing for Merkel would be another economic stimulus package for the AfD. But even for Bayern Markus Söder, it is becoming increasingly uncomfortable between Wüst, who is moving to the left, and his coalition partner Aiwanger, who is successfully ensnaring the conservatives.