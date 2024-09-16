Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU, left) speaks out in favor of CDU leader Friedrich Merz as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. (Archive photo) © Political-Moments /Imago

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst is not available to be the Union’s candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election. This means that it will be Friedrich Merz or Markus Söder.

Düsseldorf – The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has spoken out in favor of federal chairman Friedrich Merz being a candidate for chancellor. “I am not currently available for the chancellorship,” said Wüst after a board meeting of the state CDU in Düsseldorf. Wüst also called on the sister party CSU to support Merz’s candidacy because “that would enormously increase the Union’s joint electoral chances.”

Merz is considered the favorite in the so-called K question. However, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has repeatedly declared his willingness to run. Both have agreed to make a decision after the elections in three eastern German states. Next Sunday (September 22) is the last of the three elections in Brandenburg – and also the beginning of autumn according to the calendar and thus the end of late summer.

Wüst probably cancels – Merz wants to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor

Merz announced on Sunday evening that he would make a decision soon. When asked whether his decision had been made, the Union faction leader said ZDF-Broadcast Berlin direct only: “Soon.” The Union is not hesitating on the question. “Instead, we have a fixed schedule. And we will stick to this schedule.” CSU leader Markus Söder and he “will make a proposal, and then the party executives of the CDU and CSU will deal with it,” said Merz.

In CDU circles it had previously been said that there was a lot of support for Merz in the CDU, as well as in the CSU. The decision would be made with great mutual respect, including the CDU state chair and Wüst, who was also considered a possible candidate. According to a report by Picture on Sunday Citing party circles, Merz wants to run as top candidate. (lrg/dpa)