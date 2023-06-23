Home page politics

At the summer party of the state representation of North Rhine-Westphalia in Berlin, CDU leader Friedrich Merz (l) and NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst demonstrated unity. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Does he want to line up – or not? NRW Prime Minister Wüst is keeping a low profile on a possible candidacy for chancellor. There is a lot of praise for CDU leader Merz.

Düsseldorf/Berlin – North Rhine-Westphalia’s head of government Hendrik Wüst (CDU) does not want to rule out a candidate for chancellor for the Union in the 2025 federal election. When asked why the 47-year-old, after less than two years as Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, was even being discussed as a candidate – instead of clearing up the permanent topic – Wüst answered evasively on Friday.

In a review after almost a year of black and green in NRW, he said in Düsseldorf that he agreed with CDU leader Friedrich Merz that this question would only be clarified in the year before the federal election. “And that’s absolutely right.”

Wüst: The task is currently in NRW

It is a great achievement of Merz that he has reached a consensus on this question. “He is the leader of the party and parliamentary group – that also clarifies the question of leadership,” said Wüst. “But I can tell you one thing for sure: I like doing what I’m doing.” When asked specifically: “Do you want to be chancellor or not?”

Recently there has been speculation about a possible dispute between Merz (67) and Wüst (47) about the Union’s next candidacy for chancellor. The debate was sparked by pointed statements by Wüst, some of which were understood as a differentiation from Merz.

Wüst demonstratively praised the federal party leader on Friday. Merz had managed to “heal” the relationship within the Union, emphasized Wüst. “Something was broken, everyone knows that.” Wüst and Merz also deliberately demonstrated unity at the summer party of the North Rhine-Westphalian state representation in Berlin on Wednesday.

Rhein: K-question is not pending

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) also sees the time for clarifying the K-question not yet come. “The question does not arise now. We will decide that together when the time is right,” said the 51-year-old Prime Minister “Zeit Online”. “Of course, all of our state associations have a say: every CDU prime minister is a member of the party executive committee,” added Rhein.

When asked whether Merz was the natural candidate for chancellor, Hesse’s head of government replied: “We will discuss this calmly when the time is right.” Rhein explained: “The federal chairman has an exceptionally strong position in the CDU, so will He also played an exceptionally large role in the decision.” Referring to his counterpart Wüst, Rhein said: “I didn’t talk to him about it. But others in the CDU are certainly interested in the chancellor candidacy.” dpa