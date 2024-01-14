Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst calls on the traffic light coalition to work together to put the AfD in its place. This is a “Nazi party”.

Berlin – North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has called on the traffic light coalition to work together to limit migration in view of the AfD's high polls. “The power of populists and extremists always comes from the inability of the Democrats to act. This is especially true when it comes to one of the big problems of our time: the migration issue,” Wüst told the Daily mirror on Sunday.

Hendrik Wüst: We need a centrist alliance in migration policy against the “Nazi party” AfD

According to him, an alliance of the center could weaken the political fringes. “But it has to be forged now,” demanded Wüst. The general secretary of the NRW CDU, Paul Ziemiak, said dpa additionally: “The SPD's refusal to find common solutions to major challenges in the democratic center is an economic stimulus package for the AfD and other extremists.”

Hendrik Wüst, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the latest closed meeting of the CDU federal executive board. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Wüst called for an early meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the state prime ministers in order to evaluate the effect of the measures taken so far in migration policy. “A meeting in the next few weeks is the order of the day,” added Wüst. A radical meeting in Potsdam, in which individual AfD officials also took part, showed that the AfD is not a “protest party”. “The AfD is a dangerous Nazi party,” said Wüst.

AfD officials spoke to well-known neo-Nazis about the expulsion of millions of people

Individual AfD officials as well as individual members of the CDU and the ultra-conservative Values ​​Union took part in the meeting in a Potsdam villa in November. The former head of the right-wing extremist Identitarian movement in Austria, Martin Sellner, who came from Austrian neo-Nazism, confirmed this dpathat he spoke about “remigration” at the meeting.

When right-wing extremists use this term, they usually mean that large numbers of people of foreign origin should leave the country – even under duress. Loud CorrectiveIn his research, Sellner named three target groups in Potsdam: asylum seekers, foreigners with the right to remain – and “non-assimilated citizens”. His ideas amount to the expulsion of millions of unwanted people, as he himself explains in video contributions.

SPD General Kühnert calls for an alliance of the democratic majority against the AfD

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert said this Daily mirror on Sunday, the federal government is in constant communication with the federal states about migration policy issues. “Joint packages of measures have been agreed and are being processed,” explained Kühnert. Just a few days ago, the federal government reached a compromise for tougher asylum rules that will apply from next April.

Kühnert warned: “Against the background of recently uncovered coup and deportation plans in circles of AfD officials, entrepreneurs and right-wing extremist activists, there is no need for concessions to the increasingly radical AfD. What is needed is an alliance of the democratic majority to counter the nationalistic furor of the AfD and Co..”