From: Florian Naumann

Hendrik Wüst is pushing for an asylum summit soon – the co-favorite is only cautious when it comes to the Union's K question.

Berlin/Düsseldorf – NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst is calling on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to hold a new migration summit – this must take place “early in the new year,” emphasized the CDU politician in an interview published on Sunday (December 24th). In “January, February at the latest,” the federal and state governments must “review the effectiveness of the previous measures and be prepared to make adjustments if necessary to end irregular migration,” explained Wüst Picture on Sunday.

Wüst calls for a migration summit – and a “third country solution” for asylum

Wüst renewed his call for a controversial solution: “At the top of the agenda are approaches already outside Europe, such as third-country solutions and a binding regulation for people from countries with low protection rates.” The Christian Democrat emphasized very fundamentally that Germany “is not the “We can fight poverty around the world with our right to asylum.”

The migration expert Gerald Knaus was also recently interviewed Ippen.Media in favor of agreements with third countries – however, Germany must first demonstrate credibility together with its partners. At the previous migration summit, the federal and state governments decided to review asylum procedures in third countries. However, the traffic light factions of the Greens and FDP disagree on the issue.

Wüst remains silent on the K question: Strategy against “chaos traffic lights” or an open door?

Wüst also warned against a debate about the Union's candidacy for chancellor at the wrong time. When asked whether he would like CDU leader Friedrich Merz as a candidate for chancellor, Wüst said Picture on Sunday: “I hope that we as a Union don’t make things too easy for the chaos traffic light by leading personnel debates at an inopportune time.”

Olaf Scholz and Hendrik Wüst (left) after a summit in the Chancellery – here in 2022 on the topic of Corona. © IMAGO/IPON

That's why he doesn't contribute to the debate himself. “The CDU and CSU will clarify the question together, as agreed, in the year before the federal election.”

The Union is still determined on the K issue – even the timing of the decision is unclear

Saxony's Prime Minister and CDU Vice President Michael Kretschmer told the newspaper in mid-December that Merz had been doing an excellent job as party leader for two years, he has reunited the CDU and is therefore the logical candidate for chancellor. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also recently confirmed that Merz was a clear favorite in the race for the candidacy for chancellor.

The next federal election will take place regularly in autumn 2025. In 2021, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) left the Union's candidacy for chancellor to the then CDU chairman Armin Laschet after a bitter power struggle. Wüst has not yet expressed any open ambitions to run for chancellor – but also not denied. Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther is repeatedly mentioned as a possible candidate. Günther spoke up on Sunday about the situation of the traffic light coalition.

In August, Söder advocated that the Union's candidate for chancellor should not be chosen until after the Eastern elections in 2024. Merz had only commented on the K question a few days ago and indirectly postponed the decision on the timing of the candidate selection: “I expect that we will know by the federal party conference in May when exactly we will decide on the question of the candidate for chancellor in late summer – whether before or after the three state elections,” he told the Funke Media Group. In September, new state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. (dpa/fn)