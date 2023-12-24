NNorth Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has called for another migration summit in the Chancellery at the beginning of the new year. “The heads of government from the states and the federal government must review the effectiveness of the previous measures in January, or February at the latest,” he told “Bild am Sonntag”. They must also be “ready to make adjustments if necessary to end irregular migration”.

“The migration flows will not stop,” said Wüst. “Humanitarian solutions that are sustainable” are therefore necessary. Third-country solutions and a binding regulation for people from countries with a low protection rate belonged at the top of the agenda.

Wüst demanded that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's (SPD) agreements with the Prime Minister should no longer be questioned in the federal government, but should be implemented this winter. “The window of time is narrow before the numbers go up again.”

At a summit at the beginning of November, Scholz and the state prime ministers agreed, among other things, to cut benefits for asylum seekers and to extend controls at the borders with neighboring countries. Instead of annually renegotiated flat rates, the federal government should also pay 7,500 euros per asylum seeker every year from 2024 onwards.