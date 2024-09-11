Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

Press Split

The black-green coalition has reached an agreement: the new security package in North Rhine-Westphalia provides for stricter deportation regulations and more police powers.

Düsseldorf – The Green-Black coalition government in North Rhine-Westphalia has agreed on a new security package. And has shown that migration and asylum policy is not just an issue for federal politics. “We are following words with actions,” said NRW Prime Minister and possible candidate for Chancellor Hendrik Wüst (CDU) in the state parliament, as the German Press Agency reported. The new package also includes stricter deportation regulations.

Wüst is a possible and popular candidate for chancellor in the federal elections on 28 September 2025. In the current ARD-Deutschlandtrend In September, Wüst and CSU leader Markus Söder are ahead on the K question. According to the survey, a total of 41 percent of respondents said that Söder would be a good candidate for chancellor for the Union. Wüst received 33 percent of the votes, CDU leader Friedrich Merz 23 percent.

The new security package, which the black-green coalition government in North Rhine-Westphalia has agreed on, provides for stricter deportation regulations. © Oliver Berg/dpa

NRW Prime Minister Wüst announces new security package for faster deportations

According to Wüst, the security and migration package is the most comprehensive in the history of North Rhine-Westphalia. Migration policy and deportations are a controversial topic, especially after the attack in Solingen, which was also discussed at the federal level by the traffic light coalition and the Union.

In addition to measures on deportations, the security package includes dozens of other measures to strengthen the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, to increase surveillance of potential extremists and to improve data exchange between authorities, it says. More specifically, it provides for more police powers.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Deportation regulations and police powers: Security package includes dozens of measures

One measure, for example, will ensure that investigators are given more rights when searching for radical Islamists. The use of artificial intelligence is also being considered for the search, which is intended to serve as a virtual investigator and police patrol in the digital space.

The powers of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to monitor telecommunications are also to be strengthened. According to this, it is to be given access to encrypted messenger data. The package also includes measures such as facial recognition software to identify potential threats, the storage of data on 14-year-olds by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, and a series of preventive measures against Islamist radicalization of young people.

In terms of migration, a central overview of people subject to deportation is to be introduced and data exchange between authorities is to be made easier. In addition, people from safe countries of origin are to be accommodated indefinitely in reception centers until a decision is made on their asylum application. In addition, three additional chambers for asylum procedures are to be set up at the administrative courts and a second deportation prison in the state. And Federal Council initiatives are to change the right of residence. This includes a better so-called Dublin system and the simplified deportation of criminals, terrorists and their supporters. (dpa, gel)