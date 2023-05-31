Despite not having the greatest popularity, Black Desert Online has taken it upon itself to form a unique reputation, that’s due to its constantly adding amounts of action and characters. That leads to the developers recently adding content called the awakening of wusawhich gives new abilities, appearances and more.

Here you can see the official trailer:

This is the description of the update that is now available:

– rising moon: Wusa summons explosive flowers around her that deals heavy area of ​​effect (AoE) damage. – Flower Explosion: Wusa creates small seeds in front of her that turn into flowers after a short time, dealing heavy damage within an area. – Seocheon Field: Wusa creates small flowers that bloom at the selected location and explode like mines when enemies get close to them. – mark of the moon: Wusa damages enemies in front of her and leaves a mark on the target. His summoned flowers chase the marked target, claiming his soul before exploding after a while.

Remember that Black Desert Online Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: This game continues with its loyal audience, since you can see the love that the developers have imbued with it. So, the followers will be happy that they don’t neglect it at all.