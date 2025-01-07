Before the start of the round of 16 in the Basketball Champions League, the Würzburg Baskets have signed an internationally experienced player who also knows the Bundesliga well from his time in Göttingen: Aubrey Dawkins played with Würzburg’s Jhivvan Jackson last year Osos de Manatee in Puerto Rico. The 29-year-old American has received a contract in Lower Franconia until the end of the season. “He is an experienced player who I have known for a long time. He was the best possible signing for us at that point,” says Baskets sports director Kresimir Loncar. “Aubrey can play multiple positions and has great character. He is a team player and a leader.”