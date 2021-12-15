Michael Masi he tried to set his course on transparency, which began following the death of Charlie Whiting. The Clerk of the Course has ended up in the eye of the storm on several occasions in this 2021 due to the inconsistency in terms of penalties, with the riders sometimes sanctioned and on other occasions instead pardoned, situations that have created discontent among the riders, lost in front of them. to a yardstick that is anything but consistent. Masi for his part stressed that different commissions may issue different verdicts and that each incident, although it may resemble another, is to be considered in its own right in its uniqueness. In Abu Dhabi, the Clerk of the Course warned the protagonists on the eve, recalling the possibility of disqualifying a driver to deduct points in the standings in the face of unsportsmanlike behavior. An important premise following a tendency by Max Verstappen to certainly not avoid the risk of running into contact with Lewis Hamilton. Then, during the race, the Commissioners and Masi himself tried to be ‘invisible’ and not protagonists, first judging Hamilton’s cut during the first lap as a race accident and then neutralizing the race at first with a suitable Virtual Safety Car to recover Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo, which remained stationary on the track.

In the end, however, Masi was forced to make a complicated decision to say the least. Alexander Wurz, ex-Austrian driver, defended the actions of the Clerk of the Course: “We must never forget that referees are human beings who make split-second decisions – the words of Wurz reached by the newspaper Speedweek.com – the season was very complicated and full of controversial episodes, with an ending that presented the Clerk of the Course with an extremely difficult situation to manage. Furthermore, the attempt to be transparent with the radio communications being broadcast has proved a boomerang suggesting that the FIA ​​should step back in this respect and let the Clerk of the Course act without being subjected to any pressure. external. Masi knows the sporting regulations very well and from my point of view his work has been very solid. Michael didn’t do anything wrong in terms of sporting regulations, he didn’t do anything contradictory. There are, however, articles of the regulation that can be interpreted in one way or another and this has led to ambivalent situations ”.