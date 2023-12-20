by STEFANO OLLANU

F1, lots of followers, lots of money

It is often said that moments of crisis are the best to give rise to new opportunities. And what better example than Formula 1which had to stop its track activities for months in 2020 due to the pandemic and which sensationally saw its popularity increase in that period thanks to the Netflix series dedicated to the Circus, 'Drive to Survive'.

Often criticized and never too loved by pilots, the product provided in streaming by the American broadcaster was a real driving force to attract new spectators, especially in the States. Liberty Media expected nothing else and was able to masterfully exploit this interest by increasing the number of races in the United States from one to three in just a few years, which was echoed by a shower of dollars on the teams from the sponsors. F1 is going through a true golden age, despite not providing a memorable spectacle on the track – given that Red Bull has taken home 37 of the last 41 grand prix contests33 of which were won by Verstappen alone.

Wurz reflects on the F1 boom

Alex Wurzpresident of the Grand Prix Driver Association, as well as a former podium finisher with Benetton, McLaren and Williams, provided the magazine Motorsport Magazine his view on the explosion of interest in F1: “The great popularity is due to marketing, not to changing sporting regulations. During Covid people had to stay at home and we reached them with Netflix and social media. Liberty Media must be careful not to put too much pressure on the system. Spectator numbers are declining for all sports, although F1 is seeing a smaller decline than the others.”

The Austrian then noted: “But if TV is declining, attendance on traditional circuits is mega, even if the hunger for live events given by the post-Covid wave has returned to normal levels. The success was not about the sport or the sporting regulations, but about the way we attracted new fans. We all agree that it's fantastic to see three riders fighting for a GP with just a few laps to go, but we don't have to forcefully emphasize the Hollywood part of the races. We must present our sport in an authentic and appropriate way.”, concluded Wurz.