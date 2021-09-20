Hamilton and Verstappen, Verstappen and Hamilton. Always them, only them. The 2021 Formula 1 season is revolving entirely around the fierce struggle between the seven-time world champion, who wants to take home the eighth world champion crown, and the young Dutch star, eager to win her first title and break the hegemony. of the Mercedes on the Circus. The spotlight is always and only on # 33 and # 44 and certainly the last episode of their rivalry, theincident that put both offside in Monza, did not help to calm the minds, quite the contrary. Many are convinced that the contact – the second of its kind after Silverstone – will not be the last of this endless season.

Among these, however, there is also a heavier opinion than the others. Comes from Alexander Wurz, who besides being a former F1 driver is above all the president of the GPDA, the ‘union’ of pilots. Speaking to Sky Sports the Austrian entered into the merits of the matter, assuming other clashes between the two contenders. “Another accident? I think it’s very likely, to be honest – commented the former Benetton standard bearer – both must mark the territory. This is sport. If you look at boxing, football, handball, or whatever, when two greats meet, these things happen. I just hope this battle stays clean“. According to Wurz, in any case, the mutual respect between Hamilton and Verstappen is high.

“I talked to both of them and they talked to each other. They have a lot of respect for each other, which is really cool to see – explained the 47-year-old Austrian – but on the other side, on the track, they have to fight“. The Mercedes team principal and compatriot of Wurz, Toto Wolff, called the incident a ‘tactical foul’ committed by Verstappen. The GPDA boss, however, disagrees. “I see Verstappen’s as a normal match tactic. If you are leading a tennis match, you can afford to be more aggressive. If you are leading in football, you have different tactics. If you are leading the championship [di F1], you can have different tactics. It is then up to the rider in second position to judge his risk management. In this case it didn’t work – concluded Wurz – I think it was more Max’s fault that they collided. But again, in my opinion, it was a racing accident“.