Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Slovenian Andres Formberg continued his brilliance in the recent period, as he led the “Tigers” to a deserved victory over Sharjah 2-1, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, after scoring the second goal for his team, which gave Ittihad Kalba a pass to the “Gold Square”. ».

Formberg raised his score to 4 goals, including two goals in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup,” and the same in the “ADNOC Professional League,” competing with Mehdi Qaidi, the team’s top scorer, who reached the sixth goal with the “Tigers” this season.

Formberg is considered a real addition to Ittihad Kalba’s attack, due to his skills and great length, which he exploits in aerial confrontations with defenders.

The “Slovenian” is one of the elements that coach Farhad Majidi relies on against Al-Nasr in the important confrontation between them in the eighth round of the “ADNOC Professional League.”