“We are often tense in Germany because we have experienced the misuse of national symbols,” said Wulff. “But we should raise our children to be cosmopolitan and patriotic with respect for diversity. They must learn the anthem and its meaning at school and should also learn to sing it.”
The 65-year-old Wulff admitted that he himself was not a good singer. “Unfortunately, I was not encouraged to sing in my youth. I will regret that for the rest of my life.” Wulff was head of state of the Federal Republic from 2010 to 2012.
#Wulff #Sing #national #anthem #schools
