Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez had a great performance at the beginning of his career: he shone with Caracas and the Venezuelan National Team and that led him to Millonarios in 2018, as a reinforcement for the Copa Libertadores.

Faríñez played for two years and three months with the Bogotá team, until the Colombian championship, and the planet in general, came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In July 2020, he was transferred to Lens, in France.

In Europe he was unable to find continuity and in 2022 he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that kept him off the pitch for almost two years. Finally, he left Lens and returned to knock on doors in Colombia.

He managed to go to Medellin to try to arrange a deal with Atletico Nacional, but he did not pass the medical tests. Millonarios also had him in mind to return and press reports spoke of an interest from Deportivo Pereira that did not materialize.

Faríñez finally found a place in his home club, Caracas, where he is trying to regain his level: he was a starter in the Copa Libertadores, in which his club did not get past the group stage, and in the local League he has only been able to play seven games.

Wuilker Faríñez and his double save against Estudiantes de Mérida

However, this Friday, in Caracas’ 2-3 defeat against Estudiantes de Mérida, Faríñez showed that he wants to return to being the great goalkeeper who dazzled with the national team and with Millonarios. He did so with a spectacular double save from Ángelo Peña, former player of Boyacá Chicó.

First, Faríñez saved a penalty and on the rebound he stopped the ball again, but the referee of the match, José Uzcátegui, ordered it to be replayed because the VAR detected that the goalkeeper had moved forward.

Peña increased the degree of difficulty with a shot much closer to the post and Faríñez arrived there to prevent Estudiantes de Mérida from scoring.

At 26, Faríñez is hoping for a new opportunity with the national team, with which he has not played since the last match of the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which Venezuela lost 0-1 against Colombia.

