One of the great novels of the 2024-I League transfer market was that of the Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez. He was in the sights of several FPC clubs but, in the end, he did not stay in any of them.

Faríñez has not played since June 2022 due to an injury and has just terminated his contract with Lens, in France, where he had arrived in 2020 from Millonarios.

The first to be interested in Faríñez was Atlético Nacional, which managed to perform medical tests on him. However, the club gave up on signing him on the grounds that, although he has already recovered, he was not in competitive shape to act immediately.

Subsequently, Millonarios sounded out Faríñez for a possible return to the club in case there was an option to transfer Álvaro Montero, but they did not reach an agreement.

Deportivo Pereira was also very close to hiring him, but gave up hiring him. “They did tests on him hoping with the best intentions that he would pass them but medically it was not possible. For Fariñez to get into adequate sporting form, it will take approximately a year,” said Pereira's doctor, Camilo Lopera, at a press conference. .

Back home: Faríñez will play in the Venezuelan league

After his return to Colombia was frustrated, Faríñez finally found a team: he will play again with Caracas Fútbol Club, the team where he began his career and from where he joined Millonarios in 2018.

The Venezuelan club announced Faríñez's return on its social networks with an emotional video in which he compiles saves from his first stage and also with the Venezuelan National Team.

Faríñez will have competition in his country's League and also in the Copa Libertadores, in which Caracas awaits rivals in the group stage.

