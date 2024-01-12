The case continues Wuilker Faríñez upon his possible return from Colombian Professional Soccer, after it was confirmed that the Venezuelan would not reach National Athletic after failing the medical exams to become the new goalkeeper of the 'purslane' club.

Given the expected situation, this is what is known about the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who was recently linked to return to Millionaires this first semester.

Ospina with Faríñez.

According to information from the Colombian press, the Venezuelan goalkeeper traveled to France to terminate his contract with the RC Lens, team where he was Farinez since 2021 and participated in 20 commitments with the Gauls.

Although the player is already a free agent, the possibility of the Venezuelan reaching Millonarios is not yet closed, also knowing that the 'ambassador' team has Álvaro Montero and Diego Novoa like the goalkeepers for this 2024.

However, his possible arrival to the Bogotá team may occur after the owners of Millionaires They are the same as RC Lensthen it would be very likely that the return to the team Alberto Gamero may be possible.

For now, Millionaires continue with Montero and Novoa in preseason, already finalizing details for the official start with the Super Leaguewhere the 'albiazul' team will have to play against Junior of Barranquilla, before debuting in the League against Independiente Medellín.

It should be remembered that the transfer period in Colombian soccer will end on March 1, and anything can happen until that date.

