Fifth day of visit by experts from the World Health Organization in China. AT Wuhan, nothing born leak in advance of their schedule. Everything is extremely precise and monitored by the Chinese authorities. Investigators are kept well away from the media. However, they were able to visit the famous Wuhan market, the first known focus of the Covid-19 and had meetings with experts. It is not yet known if they will visit the famous Wuhan virology institute which works on bats.

For their part, the Chinese authorities are minimizing the investigation conducted by the World Health Organization. China even puts forward a new hypothesis: the virus could have been born outside the country and would have arrived in Wuhan in particular via the cold chain and through frozen products.

The JT

