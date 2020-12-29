A year has passed since the Chinese press began to timidly publish information about a strange atypical pneumonia It affected several Wuhan residents. And on Thursday, 365 days will have passed since China notified the World Health Organization of the discovery of a new coronavirus, which made 44 people sick between December 31 and January 3. Nine days later, Chinese scientists shared its genetic sequence, but the ability of the virus to be transmitted through the air between humans was not confirmed until day 20. At that time, no one could predict that in one year it would infect more than 80 million people around the world and leave almost 1.8 million dead.

Nor could it be foreseen that in record time a dozen effective vaccines would be developed to prevent covid-19 and even prevent the infection of SARS-CoV-2. The WHO itself estimated the most optimistic deadline to reach that point at 18 months. However, although in May China I had already recovered the old normality, the outbreaks that have been registered these days in different cities have once again set off all the alarms. Despite the fact that the Asian giant is closed tight, the cases that have dotted towns as distant from each other as Beijing, Dalian, Shenyang or Chengdu, show that the virus continues to circulate in the country, especially in the northwest. And the Authorities fear that the great migration that occurs during the Lunar New Year that will be celebrated in February will exacerbate the problem.

For now, the number of cases is not particularly worrying: today in Beijing there have been seven, six in Shenyang, and two more in Dalian. But as the Affected people work in sectors as diverse as transport, cleaning or health, the capital has decided to start mass testing campaigns among the population of the most affected districts – it has put Shunyi in a ‘state of war’ -, it has reestablished temperature controls and health codes, as well as restrictions on the capacity of public places, and has asked the population not to leave the city. In Shenyang, for its part, educational centers have been closed again, and in Dalian a negative test is required to be able to leave the town. “We are in a complicated situation and there is a risk of new sources of infection,” said Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing government at a press conference.

More transparency



In any case, the weapons that China now has at its fingertips are not those of last January, when it faced an unknown virus with toilets protected by garbage bags: emergency vaccinations are spreading to millions of citizens, information flows more transparently than in the initial phase, when the Hubei provincial government preferred to draw a thick veil on infections, and health centers are well prepared to deal with a hypothetical increase in the number of admissions.

The official daily ‘Global Times0 stresses that “this situation will not affect optimism about the country’s growth” and is confident in the positive effect that the next mass vaccination of up to 50 million people will have among the essential and most risk groups. On the other hand, this Monday China also made public the results of its seroprevalence study. And they are quite amazing. Even in the epicenter of the pandemic, the city of Wuhan, only 4.43% have contracted the coronavirus. It is less than half the percentage that has been registered in Spain, and, if the focus is extended to the rest of the province of Hubei, it falls to 0.44%. Only two cases have been detected among the 12,000 people who have participated in the study in other areas of the country.

These data show that the speed and forcefulness with which China confined both Wuhan and Hubei province protected the rest of the country and prevented the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, in large cities like Shanghai, with 24 million inhabitants, barely a thousand cases were registered and the hospitals were never overwhelmed. That was key so that the second world power could resume economic activity to the point of becoming the only one that will close 2020 with growth.

“I watch the news every day because I have family in the United States and I am concerned about what may happen with the coronavirus until the population is vaccinated. But in China I feel safe and I have full confidence in the ability of the government to manage the epidemic ”, comments from Shanghai the administrative Lu Meiling. “In the West, the Authorities have given priority to the economy over health and have reacted late, the population has behaved irresponsibly, and now they are suffering the consequences of all this. I hope this nightmare will end in 2021 », he says.