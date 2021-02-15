It was seen that the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) in charge of investigating the coronavirus in Wuhan were biting their tongues so as not to inconvenience their hosts, who were as happy with their visit as they were having an ulcer. As soon as they left China, they have released it and juicy details are already emerging about their month of investigations to find out the origin of the pandemic.

In an interview with CNN television, the head of the mission, Peter Ben Embarek, revealed that the coronavirus was already circulating in Wuhan in December more widely than previously thought. To do this, he relies on the 174 confirmed cases that month, most of them serious, reported to him by the Chinese authorities during his recent stay. Although the WHO has not yet made any projections on that figure, Embarek estimates that the real number of infected could have exceeded a thousand that December because “roughly, of the entire infected population, only 15% end up being serious cases , since the vast majority are mild.

As detailed, “the virus was circulating widely in Wuhan in December, which is a new finding.” And it is that in its first communication to the WHO on January 3 of last year, when the Chinese official media had already reported a new disease and the infamous Huanan animal market had been closed, Beijing only reported 44 cases of a « pneumonia of unknown origin ”, not 174 as he now admits.

This is the first discrepancy that the WHO mission in China has found, on which the suspicion weighs that it tried to hide the epidemic by minimizing the figures and silencing the doctors who warned of the new disease, such as the late Dr. Li Wenliang.

In addition, WHO specialists have discovered that in December 2019 there were already 13 strains of the coronavirus with small genetic differences in Wuhan and its surroundings, which again shows that it had already been in circulation for some time. To find out the true extent of the coronavirus before its outbreak in January last year, the WHO has asked China for blood tests from the previous months. 200,000 samples are kept at the Wuhan Blood Transfusion Center, which the team has been visiting, that the WHO wants to test now for coronavirus antibodies.

Before taking his flight last Wednesday, this newspaper asked Embarek if the first infections went back to mid-November 2019, as reported by the newspaper “South China Morning Post”. Without giving details about that date, he replied that “we have looked at the history of all the individuals who could be suspected cases between October and December, reviewing more than 70,000 people, and there were no positives because they had all been evaluated from a point of view clinical and epidemiological ».

92 suspected cases



But “The Wall Street Journal” reported on Saturday that WHO experts had received analyzes of 92 suspected cases from their Chinese colleagues in October and November 2019. Of the 67 who agreed to take antibody tests last month January, all tested negative, but Embarek himself acknowledged that it is difficult to know if they last that long in the blood. Strangely, those 92 suspected cases were temporally and geographically spread across Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province, and were not part of any outbreak as is normal in epidemics.

All this based on the data provided by China, which was not raw but already analyzed. “I would have preferred to have them raw, but the normal thing when foreign researchers arrive in a country is that they are delivered already processed”, explained the Danish epidemiologist Thea Fischer last week in a “huddle” with journalists after the WHO press conference in Wuhan.

As head of the epidemiological team, Fischer will design with the Chinese team the studies to be carried out in the future, among which blood tests for antibodies stand out. “If you have to look for when the virus began to circulate, you have to look at all the data and blood tests that are representative of the population at a certain time,” he told Danish public television (DR). Although Fischer expects “a lot” from these tests and ensures that “there is a willingness to see these data also on the part of the head of the Chinese team,” he clarified that “legal permits are needed.