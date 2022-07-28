The Chinese metropolis of Wuhan has closed a district of nearly a million people after detecting four asymptomatic Covid cases, as the original epicenter of the pandemic does not risk preventing another outbreak under China’s strict zero Covid policy.

Authorities in Wuhan’s Jiangxia District, which is home to more than 970,000 people, announced on Wednesday that its main urban areas would apply three days of “temporary control measures”.

+ Shanghai imposes new Covid tests; some areas in China extend lockdown

Entertainment venues – including bars, cinemas and internet cafes – small clinics and agricultural produce markets were closed; restaurant dinners and large gatherings, from presentations to conferences, have been suspended; all places of worship were closed and religious activities prohibited; while educational institutions and tourist attractions halted operations, according to a government statement.

All public transport, from buses to subway services, was suspended and residents were urged not to leave the district unless absolutely necessary.

Authorities also identified four high-risk neighborhoods where residents are prohibited from leaving their homes. Another four neighborhoods have been designated as medium risk, meaning residents are not allowed to leave their condominiums.

The measures aim to “further reduce the flow of people, decrease the risk of cross-infection and achieve zero-Covid dynamics in the shortest possible time,” the statement said.

The sweeping restrictions came shortly after Jiangxia District authorities announced the discovery of four asymptomatic infections on Tuesday. Two were detected during regular testing, while the other two were found among his close contacts.

Wuhan, a transport and industrial hub in central China’s Hubei province, imposed the world’s first Covid lockdown in early 2020 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, after initially downplaying the outbreak and silencing healthcare workers who tried to sound alarms.

The strict lockdown closed businesses and confined residents to their homes for more than two months. The crippling lockdown came at an enormous personal cost to residents, but ultimately managed to tame the virus.

Despite initial mismanagement, the Chinese government heralded Wuhan as a success story in its fight against the pandemic. In August 2020, as much of the world grappled with Covid-19, Wuhan made international headlines when it held an electronic music festival at an outdoor water park, with thousands of people partying with no masks or social distancing measures in sight. .

Meanwhile, strict rapid lockdown measures, mass testing and strict quarantine have been used by authorities across China to contain sporadic outbreaks, in what has become known as the Covid-zero strategy.

This approach was mostly effective in containing Covid outbreaks in China until this year, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant caused the country’s biggest outbreak since Wuhan.

Shanghai’s financial hub has been put under more than two months of crippling lockdown, sparking public outcry over widespread food shortages and delays in medical care for emergency patients. Cities and towns across the country are also subject to varying degrees of restrictions as infections rise, with some border towns experiencing intermittent lockdowns for months on end.

The lockdowns have also done massive damage to the Chinese economy, plunging it into the slowest quarterly growth since the start of the pandemic.

As much of the world overcame the pandemic, Chinese officials, including the country’s leader Xi Jinping, have repeatedly pledged to maintain the zero Covid policy, citing the low vaccination rate among the elderly.