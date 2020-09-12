José Rojano, founding father of Wugum. FERNANDO RUSO

The lifetime of José Rojano from Cordoba can be one other as we speak if it weren’t for his love of operating marathons. The primary time he participated in a single, when he was 19 years previous, the group requested him for the cardboard to certify his majority. He’s a telecommunications engineer, is 48 years previous and has been operating for so long as he can keep in mind. Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Lisbon, Paris or Boston, town the place in 2012 – a 12 months earlier than the terrorist assault that left three lifeless and 282 wounded – a good friend, a fighter pilot of america Air Drive, He provided a chunk of gum earlier than beginning. “What is that this?” He requested. The navy man replied that it was caffeine gum, the equal of about three coffees, and that it was widespread to place it in his mouth to activate himself on particular missions. “I used to be shocked to be taught that an elite military just like the American one distributed gum amongst its troopers,” remembers Rojano. “After all, I received the race”, he boasts between laughs, “as a result of the gum was good, but it surely didn’t work miracles.”

Again in Spain, curiosity for this product led him to inquire about the advantages of those chewing gums. He found that the scientific literature already spoke of the instantaneity with which caffeine reaches the bloodstream by saliva. “Our physique has a number of assimilation routes. The quickest is intravenous, which isn’t very snug; they’re adopted by intramuscular or sublingual. Underneath the tongue we’ve got Langerhans cells, which quickly take in vitamins with out passing by the digestive system. They go to the liver and are metabolized in a short time ”, explains Rojano.

He additionally found that there have been solely two corporations on this planet exploiting that information, and that each have been devoted solely to the navy discipline with caffeinated gum. Of the large corporations, solely Wrigley – the world’s largest producer – had patented one thing comparable, a chewing gum with sildenafil, the energetic ingredient in Viagra, but it surely was by no means commercialized as a result of the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer had all of the rights to the compound.

“The truth that a big firm was considering of utilizing chewing gum to manage a drugs sparked the thought of ​​utilizing chewing gum as a conductor of properties that trigger one thing past the power impact. Why not a soothing one with valerian? Or one in opposition to the hangover with B12? Or a suntan lotion or a drainage? ”, Thought Rojano. A number of months later, Wugum was born, the primary world firm to develop, patent and commercialize practical chewing gums that incorporate nutritional vitamins and pure plant extracts. Its catalog already consists of 14 references. The very best sellers are the energetic and the enjoyable, though the “remover” and the sexual invigorating aren’t far behind.

“We don’t use medicine,” explains Rojano. “And we do not do miracles, however they work”, certifies the supervisor of Wugum, which closed 2019 with a turnover of 1.6 million euros and which this 12 months is going through certainly one of its greatest challenges: the bounce to supermarkets. For the second, and as a check, its chewing gums are already in 100 Mercadona institutions within the provinces of Valencia and Castellón underneath a model settlement with Hacendado. They’re additionally on Carrefour’s cabinets and have signed agreements with Rewe, in Germany and Austria, or Sanborns and Sears, in Mexico. In the remainder of the international locations —Portugal, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Jordan, Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Norway— they promote in pharmacies and at Repsol and Shell fuel stations.

“The large incomes are in retail or mass consumption, however to enter there we would have liked a extra aggressive value. We began by promoting 15 items at 8.95 euros, from there we went on to promote 10 at 4.95 euros, however the market demanded decrease costs, at the very least to dare to attempt the product, so now we promote 10 chewing gums at 1.95 euros ”, Explains Rojano.

Up up to now, the model has invested 3.6 million euros since 2014. Roughly half devoted to R & D & i and 35% to industrial safety, patents and logos. The remaining 15%, for certificates and worldwide regulatory growth. “The competitors has to get to the place we’re, as a result of they’re far behind; and sure, we’re world leaders in our phase, however we’ve got suffered lots “, says Federico Calzado, CEO. He speaks of “oblique tensions and pressures from the large gamers within the sector, who already understand us as a menace as a result of we promote 10 instances costlier than them,” confesses Footwear.

In accordance with their forecasts based mostly on the nationwide and worldwide distribution contracts already signed, they count on to shut 2020 with a turnover of 1.8 million euros. A determine that may improve, in line with its predictions, to 11.8 million euros in 2024. The coronavirus disaster has delayed all its expectations for a 12 months, though it has additionally given air to a few of its merchandise.

“Bodily gross sales have fallen, however we’ve got multiplied our gross sales by 5 on-line, to a big extent in Amazon, our major consumer ”, explains Rojano. Its multivitamin gum has elevated gross sales by 10, though the nice success of the model throughout confinement has been the enjoyable chewing gum, which has elevated its gross sales by 8.

“The secret’s in melatonin – every gum has one milligram, the utmost allowed by the EU – which is a hormone that facilitates sleep and, in line with research revealed in current months, serves to strengthen the immune system”, says Rojano . “Searches for melatonin in engines like google have multiplied by three, due to its assist in opposition to covid-19 and since folks have had hassle sleeping nicely.”

Along with the perfect sellers, the folks of Cordoba have one other 45 practical chewing gums underneath growth. In parallel, they proceed to work to permit them to be commercialized in international locations like Mexico. In Europe, they’re categorised as meals dietary supplements and their chewing gums have anti-doping certifications for his or her line of merchandise with caffeine for elite athletes.

With extra caffeine

Their Wug Military is the gum with the most caffeine on the market: 150 milligrams per dose, half the really helpful every day quantity. “The nutritionist of the Mexican soccer crew known as us weeks after the World Cup in Russia telling us that she had tried it and that she was very pleased with the outcomes,” says Rojano proudly.

Though masking the style of such a dose of caffeine is likely one of the major handicaps they’ve confronted. “It was our Achilles heel, however we’ve got improved it; most of them style like menthol, as a result of it hides nicely flavors reminiscent of valerian or caffeine, though in addition they comprise pineapple, crimson berries or liquorice, relying on the components ”, explains the CEO.

A pharmacist and a biologist design the recipes within the laboratory that the model has in Baena (Córdoba), though the combination of nutraceuticals with chewing gum from Brazil and Mexico is carried out in Cologne, Germany. Your complete manufacturing course of ends with the ultimate packaging, additionally in Córdoba capital. There they’ve the headquarters of the Wug Basis, which is dedicated to the labor insertion of individuals with bodily disabilities and which develops a multi-vitamin chewing gum that comprises 100% of the nutritional vitamins {that a} little one wants and which fits to underdeveloped international locations due to a collaboration with the Pink Cross .

“35% of those that purchase from us, repeat”, boasts Rojano. “The market tends in direction of practical meals and this product class has sure benefits. In any case, “ditch,” it is chewing gum.