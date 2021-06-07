A few hours ago, the networks of ‘Fortnite ‘ released a teaser of what’s to come in their new season that will begin on June 8. In this we can see a series of objects that belong to nothing more and nothing less than the animated hit ‘Rick and morty‘.

The objects that appear in the image are a kind of ray gun, a space-looking helmet and the one immediately recognized by fans of the animated series, robot that passes the butter, whose only objective to exist is to pass the butter. So the arrival of this pair of adventurers is more than confirmed.

Rick and Morty will be just some of the surprises of the new season

For what has been shown in the different teasers that ‘Fortnite ‘ has released these days. It seems that this season we can expect a theme linked to aliens, so the inclusion of Rick and morty It fits perfectly, as they are known for their intergalactic and interdimensional adventures.

What we do not know so far is whether both characters will appear as skins or just one of them. We also do not know if they will only be guest characters or if they will play an important role in the plot of this season. Kind of like what the characters in Marvel in the fourth season of chapter 2 of ‘Fortnite ‘.

In addition to anticipating the arrival of Rick and morty. The teasers also suggest that milk will be an important element in the new season, perhaps because of the alien’s obsession with kidnapping cows, and the arrival of other characters.

One of the teasers seems to refer to Superman, which would not be so crazy because Superman he is an alien and also, Fortnite has had several guest characters from Dc comics lately. Will it be that he will join his companion, Batman, to take down a few structures?

Although not confirmed, there have been rumors for a long time that Samus aran, the bounty hunter of the saga ‘Metroid ‘ from Nintendo, will also come to ‘Fortnite‘at some point and due to the theme, it seems that this season will finally see her arrive on the island, along with Rick and Morty.

