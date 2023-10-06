WTO, world trade growth forecasts downward

“Global trade will grow much less than expected, from 1.7% to just 0.8% and the expected slowdown for 2023 is worrying as it affects the living standards of people around the world,” he confirmed the director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, number one of the World Trade Organization (WTO) from its headquarters in Geneva. There are many causes but, especially in Europe and the United States, high interest rates have hit the manufacturing sectors hard. Inflation is still present in major economies. And, in addition, China is slowing its recovery due to serious real estate problems. According to the WTO, the downward trend is expected to increase globally. The setback was very broad and affected many countries and sectors, from textiles to manufacturing.

WTO, the slowdown already started in 2022

A slowdown in global trade had already been seen at the end of 2022. However, in the first half of 2023, exports grew in North America (+5.4%), in South America (+1.4%), Africa (+0.9%) and Europe (+0.5%). The declines were seen in Asia (-2.3%), Russia and Central Asia (-3.5%). The WTO expects a recovery in foreign sales in the second half of the year and, on the contrary, a decline in those in Europe into negative territory. In the same period, however, imports into Russia and Central Asia (33.7%) and the Middle East (12.2%) grew. However, there was a decline in Asia, Europe and North America. The value of trade in goods also fell in the first half of the year by 5% compared to the same period of the previous year, particularly involving chemical, steel, telecommunications equipment and textile products. The large negative momentum has many culprits. The WTO reports high inflation and central banks’ strategy in maintaining high interest rates. Furthermore, among other aspects: China’s low growth, the strengthening of the dollar and a geopolitics complicated by the “war” between Ukraine and Russia and the “talked” war between Washington and Beijing.

WTO, the risk of a possible “deglobalization”

Another aspect highlighted by the WTO is that of a possible “deglobalization”, with a withdrawal of the blocs for geopolitical reasons. “We see, in fact, some signs that show that the data on trade fragmentation are linked to geopolitical tensions. Fortunately, we have not yet reached a high level of deglobalization,” said WTO Chief Economist Ralph Ossa, WTO Chief Economist, adding, “We see less strength in supply chains in the production of goods.” 2024 could be cautiously better, claims the WTO, but there is no certainty yet, as there are too many variables involved.

