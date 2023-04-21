The World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Bank and the World Economic Forum launched this Thursday (21) a joint initiative, with the aim of providing personalized analyzes of trade and climate crisis. Named “Action on Climate and Trade” (ACT), the project will focus on helping developing economies meet climate mitigation targets.

The post WTO, World Bank and World Economic Forum launch initiative uniting trade and climate appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#WTO #World #Bank #World #Economic #Forum #launch #initiative #linking #trade #climate #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO