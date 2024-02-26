AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/26/2024 – 6:09

The World Trade Organization (WTO) began a ministerial meeting this Monday (26) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with little prospect of reaching agreements, but with calls for consensus at a time of geopolitical tensions on several continents.

“Now it is up to you to reach a consensus on the decisions that aim to build a better future for world trade”, declared the director general of the WTO, Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the opening of the conference, which was attended by the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates.

The 13th WTO ministerial conference (MC13), which will continue until Thursday (29) in Abu Dhabi, is the organization's first in two years.

“In a scenario of growing economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, we must collectively ensure that the WTO is able to face current challenges”, declared the president of the WTO General Council, Botswana Athaliah Lesiba Molokomme.

However, the WTO is unlikely to announce major agreements: the organization's rules require total consensus among the 164 member countries, something very difficult in the current conflict scenario.

“I have no hope that any substantial agreement will be announced,” said Marcelo Olarreaga, professor of economics at the University of Geneva.

“My impression is that the negotiators are in tactical positions: it seems like others are blocking the negotiations,” he added.

The WTO director stated before the meeting that she expects a complex meeting due to the “economic and political difficulties” caused by the war in Ukraine, attacks in the Red Sea, inflation, high food prices and economic difficulties in Europe and China. .

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's team is preparing proposals for an agreement, the Nigerian announced at the beginning of the month, when she highlighted that “the negotiating positions remain quite tough”, particularly in the agriculture sector.

– “Miracle” –

At the previous WTO ministerial meeting, held in June 2022 in Geneva (MC12), ministers reached a historic agreement to ban subsidies considered harmful to fishing and a temporary exemption from patents for vaccines against Covid-19.

They also committed to reestablishing a dispute resolution system that Washington blocked in 2019, after years of blocking the appointment of new judges to the WTO appeals court.

“Repeating the success, the miracle of MC12, in 2022 will be extremely difficult”, admitted this month the European Union Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.

“Negotiations on major themes”, such as fishing, agriculture and the moratorium on electronic commerce, “will remain open until the final phase of the conference”, he added.

The WTO, however, faces pressure to reach agreements on reforms in Abu Dhabi ahead of Donald Trump's possible re-election as US president.

In his four years in office, Trump threatened to withdraw the country from the trade organization and blocked the WHO's dispute resolution mechanism.

“Elections will take place in November in the United States, so this is the last opportunity,” a diplomatic source in Geneva who requested anonymity told AFP.

“Postponing something until after MC13 is not a good strategy”, he warned.

A few weeks ago, the American government's trade representative, Katherine Tai, insisted that the country remains “committed to reforming the WTO and creating a more durable multilateral trading system”.

Olarreaga recalled, however, that “we cannot expect major concessions” from the Joe Biden government in an election year.

– “Fragmentation” –

Despite doubts about the possibility of reaching agreements on important issues, there is hope for small advances on other issues, in particular aid for developing countries.

The WTO welcomes two new member countries this Monday, Comoros and East Timor.

More than 120 countries, including China and the European Union, but not the United States, announced on Monday the conclusion of an agreement to facilitate international development investments.

They have also called for the incorporation of this agreement into the WTO, but some diplomats fear opposition from India, which rejects any agreement that does not include all member countries.

The pact aims to facilitate “the flow of foreign direct investment (…) particularly in least developed countries” to promote sustainable development, states the text.

To achieve the objective, the participating countries agreed to “improve transparency measures, streamline administrative procedures, adopt other measures to facilitate investments and promote international cooperation”.

Without full consensus, more and more plurilateral agreements are reached, with fewer signatories and applied only to participating countries.

Other difficulties for meeting participants are the war in the Gaza Strip and attacks by Huthi rebels in Yemen against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“The current situation is characterized by geopolitical tensions,” a European diplomat who requested anonymity told AFP.

“Great expectations from developing countries following the financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as economic tensions caused by inflation, increase the risk of fragmentation in the world economy”, added the same source.